A look at wildfires and evacuations in N.W.T. and B.C.

Evacuees from Yellowknife are greeted with the Aurora Borealis as they arrive to a free campsite provided by the community in High Level, Alta., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden

 GAC

YELLOWKNIFE - Some 20,000 people from Yellowknife and thousands more from other communities in the Northwest Territories have been ordered to leave due to nearby wildfires. Meanwhile, a significant number of homes have gone up in flames as a wildfire burns in West Kelowna in British Columbia's interior. Here's a look at the fires by the numbers.

Yellowknife

Size of the wildfire that is about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife: 1,669 square kilometres.

Population of Yellowknife: 20,000

Residents ordered to evacuate: all of Yellowknife and thousands in other N.W.T. communities.

Number of wildfires burning in the N. W. T: 236.

West Kelowna

Size of the fire that has spread around West Kelowna: 68 square kilometres

Population of West Kelowna: 38,000

Number of West Kelowna properties ordered to evacuate: more than 2,500.

Number of West Kelowna properties on evacuation alert: about 4,800.

Properties damaged: a "significant" number.

Number of wildfires burning in B.C.: 382.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.