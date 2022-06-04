COVID data void in Canada could hamper understanding of lingering impact: experts

Registered Nurse Manjot Kaur Munday prepares to attend a COVID-19 patient at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. A lack of data tracking Canadians who have had COVID-19 could hinder efforts to understand potential post-infection conditions, such as diabetes and brain fog, experts have warned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward