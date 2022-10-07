Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech BA.4/BA.5 Omicron vaccine

Syringes and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen on a work surface in Kingston, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Health Canada says Canadians can now be given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg