The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
2:05 p.m.
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and six recoveries.
The case is in the central zone and is related to travel.
As of today, Nova Scotia has 39 active cases of COVID-19.
Of those, one person is in intensive care in hospital.
---
1:35 p.m.
Manitoba is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
Five patients with COVID-19 remain in hospitals in Ontario, where they were sent near the peak of the third wave of the pandemic.
In an attempt to boost immunization, the province is making all of its vaccine super-sites open only for walk-in shots for one day -- Wednesday of next week.
---
12:15 p.m.
The Manitoba government says new COVID-19 public health orders will come next week.
The announcement comes after Manitoba surpassed vaccination targets, including 50 per cent of people aged 12 and up having both doses of a vaccine.
Current health orders ban most indoor social gatherings and require museums, theatres and casinos to remain closed.
There is no word yet on what changes will be made.
---
11 a.m.
Quebec is reporting 103 new COVID-19 infections today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health officials say hospitalizations rose by one, to 103, and 25 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.
The province says 104,751 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Tuesday.
Montreal reported the highest number of new cases with 35, and its northern suburb Laval had 23 new infections.
---
10:30 a.m.
There are no new deaths in Ontario linked to COVID-19 today and 194 new cases
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 42 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, and 26 in Peel Region.
She says there are also 16 new cases in Hamilton and 11 in Grey Bruce Region.
The Ministry of Health says 220 people are in intensive care because of the virus and 155 are on a ventilator.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.