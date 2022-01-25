NACI recommends three COVID-19 shots for immunocompromised children

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends immunocompromised kids between the ages of five and 11 be offered a third dose of an mRNA vaccine to protect them against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck