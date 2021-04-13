Montreal school wants Ottawa to plan for a Kamala Harris drop-in during future visit

Vice President Kamala Harris waves to members of security who were guarding from a rooftop, as she boards Air Force Two, in Oakland, Calif., on April 5, 2021, en route to Los Angeles. If U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris happens to be in Canada any time soon, her old high school in Montreal would love to host her. The chair of the English Montreal School Board wrote to Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau today to make a formal request to have Harris stopover in Montreal during an eventual official visit to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jacquelyn Martin