Conservative leader calls for probe into federal contracts awarded to McKinsey

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Poilievre called for a parliamentary probe into the contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey by the federal government. Last week, a Radio-Canada report uncovered that the Trudeau government had spent more than $84 million between March 2021 and November 2022 on contracts awarded to the consulting firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick