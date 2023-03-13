Canada on sidelines as U.S., Britain, Australia move ahead on new security deal

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left to right, Col Jaimie Norman, Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord, and Commander Gus Carnie during Sunak's visit to San Diego, Monday March 13, 2023, ahead of his meetings with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese as part of AUKUS. Experts are warning that Canada's omission from the military pact involving three of its closest allies is symptomatic of a larger problem in how this country is perceived by its friends. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stefan Rousseau-Pool via AP