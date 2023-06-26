Lac-Mégantic urges tourists to be respectful ahead of rail disaster anniversary

A DOT111 train car, centre, transports hazardous materials, also called "dangerous goods", in downtown Lac-Megantic, Que., Friday, May 26, 2023. The town of Lac-Mégantic, Que. is urging tourists to be respectful after noting inappropriate behaviours in the runup to the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that claimed 47 lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephane Blais