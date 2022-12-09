CDC says B.C. flu surge is stabilizing after six kids die, but surgeon is alarmed

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says a deadly spike in acute respiratory illness is showing signs of stabilizing, after the flu-related deaths of at least six children and youth this season. Friday's update came a day after provincial health officer Henry said pediatric flu deaths would be included in its weekly updates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito