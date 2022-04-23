Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ groups and sex workers criticize online hate bill

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez holds a press conference regarding the introduction of Bill C-18, the Online News Act, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Some members of the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people and racialized groups fear a proposed law tackling online harm could disproportionately curtail their online freedoms and even make them police targets, responses to a government consultation have warned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick