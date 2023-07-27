B.C. police share photos of vehicles possibly being used in alleged abduction of kids

Police in Surrey, B.C., say the mother of two children who sparked an Amber Alert last week may be driving a distinctive van, as shown in this RCMP handout image, with its steering wheel on the vehicle's right-hand side. Mounties say they continue to investigate leads and tips in their search for eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, who were allegedly abducted by their mother Verity Bolton earlier this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP **MANDATORY CREDIT **