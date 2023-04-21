Veterans warned of longer wait times due to federal public service strike

OTTAWA - Ill and injured veterans are being warned they could face longer-than-expected wait times in accessing certain benefits and services due to the federal public service strike.
Veterans Affairs Canada says former service members who are already receiving financial and medical assistance from the government should see minimal disruptions.
But those applying for new benefits or trying to contact the department with questions or concerns can expect delays.
Veterans Affairs says it is prioritizing urgent requests for assistance.
The department and Royal Canadian Legion also say they have emergency funding available for veterans facing urgent challenges.
The strike has nonetheless stoked fears that it will exacerbate the already-long wait times many veterans are having to endure before finding out whether they qualify for financial or medical assistance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.