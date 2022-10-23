Disqualified NDP leadership hopeful calls on B.C. to declare climate emergency

B.C. NDP leadership candidate Anjali Appadurai attends a protest against the Trans Mountain pipeline and a rally calling for the protection of Stoney Creek, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The NDP leadership hopeful who was ousted from her chance to compete for British Columbia's top political job says she's ready to take up an invitation to work with the man who will become the next premier.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck