Plan for associate physicians in British Columbia is stalled by pandemic

Dr. Vahid Nilforushan, shown in a handout photo, is an anesthesiologist who practised in Iran for 13 years before immigrating to Vancouver in 2010. B.C.'s remedy for bringing more foreign-trained doctors into the medical profession has been delayed, sidelining potential candidates and prolonging pressure on the province's health system, advocates say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sepideh Nilforushan **MANDATORY CREDIT**