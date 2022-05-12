Parks Canada recovers 45 fossils stolen from Burgess Shale, levies $20,000 fine

A fossil is shown at the Burgess Shale near Field, B.C. in this August 2012 photo. The Burgess Shale in Yoho National Park was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981. A Quebec resident has been fined $20,000 for taking 45 fossils from three national parks in the Rocky Mountains, including the internationally known fossil site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel