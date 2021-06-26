'Legacy horrific' but Ontario trucker's retrial more sensitive to victim: lawyers

Drummers accompany Indigenous people at a ceremony for Cindy Gladue held at the courthouse in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Lawyers say the retrial Bradley Barton, who is to be sentenced next week for killing Gladue, is an example of how cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls should be handled. They say Barton's second trial included reminders to jurors about the traumatic effects of colonialism as well as encouragement that they not judge the woman's heritage and lifestyle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson