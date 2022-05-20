Trudeau pledges more action on cybersecurity following decision to ban Huawei from 5G

A technician stands at the entrance to a Huawei 5G data server center at the Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province on Sept. 26, 2021. A day after the federal Liberals banned the Chinese firm Huawei Technologies from helping build Canada's 5G networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more must be done to secure critical systems against threats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ng Han Guan