'Dangerous' to think B.C.'s decriminalization plan will reduce OD deaths: researcher

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, from left to right, Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside stand together during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023. Decriminalization of people with small amounts of illegal drugs for their own use has become a reality in British Columbia, but substance users and researchers say the move is expected to make little immediate difference because of a toxic drug supply that is killing people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck