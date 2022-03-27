CP NewsAlert: Ontario signs $10.2 billion child care deal with federal government

OTTAWA - Ontario sources say the provincial government has now signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government.
Both the provincial and federal governments say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement Monday in the Greater Toronto Area.
Provincial sources with knowledge of the negotiations say the announcement will be on the new child care deal, but they spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition they not be named due to the sensitive nature of the talks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.