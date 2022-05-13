Dutch Princess Margriet honours Canadian general who liberated her nation in WWII

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walk after participating in a ceremony at the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood in Ottawa, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Princess Margriet is visiting Ottawa, the city where she was born during the Second World War. The princess was born at the Ottawa Civic Hospital after the Dutch royal family fled to Canada to escape Nazi occupying forces in 1940. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang