Lac-Mégantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster

Townspeople sit on a bench in front of a stone monument inscribed with the names of the 47 victims of a train derailment on the lawn of Ste-Agnès Church in Lac-Mégantic, Que., on Thursday, June 22, 2023. July 6 will be the tenth anniversary of the day a freight train loaded with crude oil rolled unmanned into the downtown core and exploded in the middle of the night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi