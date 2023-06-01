Deals to let firms avoid bribery charges may be 'political kryptonite': law professor

Crown prosecutor Patrice Peltier-Rivest, centre, arrives at the courthouse with members of his team in Montreal on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The RCMP charged two former SNC-Lavalin executives for allegedly paying bribes to obtain a contract. Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould claimed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inappropriately pushed her to cut a remediation agreement with SNC-Lavalin over its alleged corrupt dealings in Libya, but she refused. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson