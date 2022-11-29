Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests

A man rides his bike down the street in Fort Erie, Ont., during an early winter storm that delivered high winds and large amounts of snow across southern Ontario and western New York, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Canadians enjoying a brief relief from the onset of winter-like conditions may want to enjoy the temperatures while they can because The Weather Network is forecasting a colder than normal start to winter across most of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn