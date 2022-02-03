GoFund Me called to Commons committee as links to U.S. alleged in Ottawa protest

Food provisions are seen on the back of a flatbed truck parked on Metcalfe Street as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, continues in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. A parliamentary committee has called on GoFundMe representatives to testify about how it ensures that money raised on its platform isn’t used to promote hate, such as antisemitism and white supremacy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang