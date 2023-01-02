'Big year' for pharmacists with new prescriptive powers, drug shortages: association

A lab technician prepares a prescription at a pharmacy in Quebec City, Thursday, March 8, 2012. In a year when pharmacists have stickhandled children's drug shortages and an extra-busy flu shot season, you'd think they might balk at the news in Ontario and B.C. that their prescriptive powers are being expanded. Yet those in the field say the added responsibilities may make their jobs more fulfilling — so long as the changes are accompanied with appropriate funding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot