Ex-TRC director Kimberly Murray named special interlocutor for residential schools

Kimberly R. Murray, Executive Lead of the Survivors’ Secretariat, speaks on the site of former Indian Residential School, the Mohawk Institute, as Phase 1 of a ground search begins for unmarked graves on the 500 acres of the lands in Brantford, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The federal government says Murray will serve as an independent special interlocutor related to unmarked graves at residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn