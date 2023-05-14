Pipeline plot twist: where Line 5 threatens nature, now nature is a threat to Line 5

In this July 6, 2017, file photo, Lauren Sargent takes part in a protest before the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline public information session in Holt, Mich. The controversial Canada-U.S. oil and gas conduit could be facing its toughest challenger yet: rapid erosion in the very watershed the pipeline’s detractors are trying to protect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cory Morse-The Grand Rapids Press via AP