'X-ray specs': Canadian scientists starry-eyed over James Webb space telescope

This image released by NASA on Sept. 6, 2022, shows the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. Stretching 340 light-years across, Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) displays the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light, including tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars that were previously shrouded in cosmic dust. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NASA, ESA, CSA, STScl, and Webb ERO Production Team via AP