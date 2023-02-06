EDMONTON, South Africa - The Law Society of Alberta has voted in favour of keeping a requirement for its members to complete a course on Indigenous history and culture.
Almost 3,500 lawyers voted on the motion, which would have struck down the society's right to require such courses.
Last week, 51 lawyers signed a petition calling that right into question, with some of the signatories calling the required course political indoctrination.
In the end, their petition was defeated by a roughly three-to-one margin.
That means lawyers will continue to have to take the course as a condition of practising law in Alberta.
British Columbia's law society has a similar requirement and the Ontario society requires its members to take mandatory courses on sexual harassment and abuse.
