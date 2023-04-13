CSE issued prompt warning when threat to critical infrastructure first detected

Vehicles move through a police blockade on a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The FBI wants to question a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war, two people familiar with the investigation said. Leaked U.S. intelligence revealed pro-Russian hackers accessed an unnamed gas company’s systems back in February, gaining the ability to increase valve pressure and trigger an emergency shutdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michelle R. Smith