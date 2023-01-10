Once a lonely Liberal, outgoing Yukon Premier Silver reflects on six years at the top

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver participates in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Ask Sandy Silver about his path from being the only Liberal in the Yukon's legislature in Whitehorse to the territory's premier and he will often pivot back to the community he represents, Dawson City, about 500 kilometres north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang