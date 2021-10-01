VICTORIA - A Canadian Press story on Sept. 29 about a B.C. Supreme Court injunction quoted an environmental group as asserting that forestry company Teal Jones is "intent" on logging all the old-growth forest across a valley on southern Vancouver Island. The story left out comment from Teal Jones that said to date, most harvesting in the area of its Tree Farm Licence 46 is of second-growth logs, and that there are numerous protected areas covering old growth trees within the licence. It also says that most of the Fairy Creek area in southern Vancouver Island has been protected for years.
Clarification to Sept. 29 story on Fairy Creek logging injunction
Clarification to Sept. 29 story on Fairy Creek
Most Popular
Articles
- Bad Tattoo agrees to check for vax passports
- The Dream Café announces its 20-show season
- Popular Oroville business closing
- Vaccine Card as only acceptable proof of vaccine now in effect
- Happy 100th birthday
- Vees set attendance record for preseason game
- COLUMN: Who should be Cannings' successor?
- Penticton’s drug death total highest in past six years
- Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
- Vaccine card requirement takes big bite out of B.C. restaurant business
Images
Videos
Latest News
- PM accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation events
- Limited spectators allowed Sunday in Rogers Arena for Canucks' pre-season game
- Ontario Tory stripped of legislative role for misrepresenting vaccination status
- Saskatchewan woman who was scared after Alberta surgery cancelled says it is back on
- 4th year since Las Vegas massacre: 'Be there for each other'
- Wyoming librarians under fire for books about sex, LGBTQ