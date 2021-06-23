Parents of teen killed at B.C. school share grief, anger at sentencing hearing

Letisha Reimer is shown in a photo, part of a memorial to her outside Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov.7, 2016. A sentencing hearing is being held in B.C. Supreme Court for Gabriel Klein who was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Reimer, 13, and the injuries of her friend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geordon Omand