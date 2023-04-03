Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew

President Joe Biden speaks during a gala dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum, on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Ottawa. NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian — the first ever to venture beyond Earth’s orbit and around the dark side of the lunar surface. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Harnik