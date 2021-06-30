Allowing navy commander to keep job after Vance golf game is disturbing: Freeland

Maritime Component Commander (MCC), Rear-Admiral Craig Baines responds to questions during a news conference on the recent Armed Forces helicopter crash, Tuesday,May 19, 2020 in Ottawa. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she is "disturbed" by the military's decision to let the commander of the Royal Canadian Navy keep his job after golfing with the former chief of the defence staff under military police investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld