Canada's First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation commemorated with events

Emmy Morris and her daughter Sharon Morris-Jones, 4, of the Tsartlip First Nation, look at orange shirts, shoes, flowers and messages on display on the steps of the legislature in Victoria on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is taking place on Thursday and communities across the country are preparing to commemorate the day with virtual and in-person events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito