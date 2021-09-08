Dawson Creek chamber cancels candidates debate amid safety risks over COVID-19 rules

British Columbia Education Minister Mike Bernier arrives for a news conference in Vancouver on January 14, 2016. A federal election all-candidates debate in British Columbia's northeast was cancelled due to concerns about the safety of candidates and the public in a community where tensions over COVID-19 rules, regulations and vaccines are high. The debate hosted by the Dawson Creek and District chamber of commerce was scheduled for Tuesday night, but officials decided being able to host a safe and orderly meeting was too risky. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck