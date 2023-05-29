B.C. police say remains of Madison Scott, last seen in 2011, have been found

VANDERHOOF, B.C. - The remains of a British Columbia woman missing for a dozen years have been found on a rural property in Vanderhoof, RCMP said Monday.
The announcement of the discovery came 12 years to the day after Madison Scott was reported missing by a family member.
Police have said she was 20 years old when she was last seen early in the morning of May 28, 2011.
She had been at a party celebrating a friend's birthday at Hogsback Lake outside Vanderhoof, in central B.C.
RCMP said in a news release issued Monday that Scott's remains were found "days ago" in the search on the property but couldn't say exactly when and where they were located.
North District RCMP said officers were on scene executing a search warrant on the property.
Police said Scott's remains have been positively identified by the BC Coroners Service, and the family has been told and has asked for privacy.
RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the discovery is a "significant development" for the ongoing investigation, and foul play has not been ruled out.
Police issued a statement Sunday on the anniversary of her disappearance saying they needed the public's help in finding her.
"Early in the investigation, police determined that it was out of character for Madison not to be in contact with her family and or friends," the statement said.
It said the young woman was vibrant, free-spirited, loyal and kind.
"When not hard at work at her parents’ family business, Madison immersed herself in family, friends, hockey, softball and photography. This year, Madison would be 32 years old. She would likely be immersed in her career and may even have gotten married and had children," the police statement said.
The family has offered a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and laying of charges of those responsible for her disappearance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.