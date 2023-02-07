B.C's pink sea urchins are on the move to shallower waters thanks to climate change

Deepsea fragile pink sea urchin aggregating to feed on decaying seaweed at the Endeavour site during a 2016 expedition, is seen in this image provided February 7, 2023. Pink urchins like these are expanding their territory into shallower B.C. water. Researchers say the movement is a sign of how fast climate change is impacting life in the water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ocean Networks Canada/WHOI *MANDATORY CREDITDeepsea*