OTTAWA - In a story published on Monday, July 24, The Canadian Press erroneously reported that Pat King's lawyer is named Natasha Calvino. In fact, her last name is spelled Calvinho.
Corrective to July 24 story on Pat King trial
Corrective to July 24 story on Pat King trial
Most Popular
Articles
- Sundog finally shows up at RDOS
- Manitoba school divisions added to index of ‘high-risk industries'
- City top cop says health is good, but retirement beckons
- Murder charge follows Oliver shooting
- Fire, slightly north of Naramata
- Letter to the Editor (1): Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Ukrainian family rebuilding in Keremeos with community's help
- 48-slip dock denied in Trout Creek
- Penticton keyboard phenom hooking up with Zappacosta
- Letters to the editor: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Rotary Club of Shelburne to host Rhythms & Reels at Fiddle Park in August
- Workshops on climate-friendly landscaping coming to Dufferin
- ‘End youth wage slavery’: Students allege exploitation, protest for fair and just treatment in Unionville
- Groundwork starts on second Sage Creek school
- 旺市華人將廣場舞和太極文化帶至Pheasant Hollow公園
- Investigation in horrific abuse case must be Indigenous-led, child welfare leaders tell ‘B.C.’