Canada's push for Southeast Asia ties raises human-rights questions

Canadians United Against Hate founder Fareed Khan speaks as he's joined by representatives of the University of Ottawa Human Rights Centre, the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, and human rights advocacy group Justice for All Canada as they hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, to mark International Human Rights Day, and to call attention to what they say is Canada’s repeated failures to adequately defend human rights at home and abroad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick