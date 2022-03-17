Vaccinated travellers won't need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says travellers will no longer need to show a COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1, as cases of the virus in the country continue to decline. A LifeLabs employee walks past a child waiting for his parents in the COVID-19 testing area for arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck