In The News for Jan. 24: Will Rogers' takeover of Shaw get scuttled in court?

Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. The Attorney General of Alberta will intervene in the Competition Tribunal's proceedings regarding the $26-billion merger between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., according to a notice filed July 4 and posted on the tribunal website. The notice of intention states that the "successes and failures" of the deal will have an impact on Alberta consumers and the province's economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick