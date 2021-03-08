'Truth to power:' Lab was not enough for renowned scientist David Schindler

Renowned University of Alberta ecologist David Schindler holds a deformed whitefish caught in Lake Athabasca near Fort Chipewyan, Alta., during a news conference in Edmonton on Sept. 16, 2010. His research in the lab and the field was published in some of the world's top journals, but that was never enough for David Schindler, who died Thursday at age 80. "The importance of David Schindler was his ability to talk truth to power," said Jim Handman, a longtime science journalist and journalism professor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson