India pushes renewed trade talks with Canada in aftermath of two Michaels China woes

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, embraces Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they attend the opening ceremony of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Canada and India are quietly setting the stage to reboot formal free trade talks as the Trudeau government seeks economic alternatives to China following the dispute over the two Michaels affair. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alberto Pezzali