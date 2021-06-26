Two more Catholic churches burn in B.C.'s southern Interior, chief says

The burning remains of a church are shown in Chopaka, B.C. in a handout photo taken on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The chief of an Indigenous Nation in British Columbia's southern Interior says two more Catholic churches in the region have burned in fires early this morning. Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow says he got a call around 4 a.m. and found the church in Chopaka near the U.S. border had burned to the ground.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lower Similkameen Chief Keith Crow MANDATORY CREDIT, this was the church located in Chopaka...