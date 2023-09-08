No winning ticket sold for Friday's $12 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $12 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 12 will be an estimated $17 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Gambling Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesClosures starting soon on Haven HillLetters to the Editor (4): Tuesday, September 5, 2023Highway closure drags into 2nd weekMILLER: Kelowna to Penticton road on east side?A new life in PentictonLetters to the Editor (7): Friday, Sept. 8, 2023No date set yet for reopening of Highway 97Letters to the Editor (4): Wednesday, September 6, 2023Highway reopening still at least week awayWork started at highway slide site; still no reopening date Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Saturday's sports scoreboard for Sept. 9, 2023 Elks rally in final quarter to edge Stampeders 25-23 Athlete abuse testimony needs to be turned into action: lawyer Manitoba First Nations Chief calls out province, feds over dire state of health care services in his community Blue Bombers pick Roughriders apart in 51-6 Banjo Bowl win Canada's John (The Bull) Makdessi loses by decision on undercard of UFC 293