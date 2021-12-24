'The right thing to do': Canadians differ on holiday plans in light of Omicron threat

Santa looks on from his sleigh as he rides the Interzip Rogers, billed as the world's first interprovincial zipline, connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River, in Gatineau, Que., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Festive feasts, gift exchanges and winter fun with loved ones are being cancelled or limited as COVID-19 rips through Canada for the second holiday season in a row, with the highly-transmissible Omicron variant driving extra caution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang