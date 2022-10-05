End vaccination mandate at Canada-U.S. border, New York senator urges White House

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks during the primary election night party for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins, Democrats both, have written to urge President Joe Biden to “reciprocate” Canada’s new COVID-19 border policy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer